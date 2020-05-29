CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Taking social distancing a step further is what one local couple did when they decided to put an entire ocean between them and the rest of the world.

Dawn and Dallas Shaw sailed into the sunset on May 18. They took off in their sailboat, the 'SV Kona' from Ingleside and ended up in Panama City, Florida. Their dream is to eventually sail around the world and this shorter trip was a good start.

They have a message for others who would like to go on a similar life adventure.

"Just making that first step, just to start, and keep chasing your dream," Dallas Shaw said.

With hurricane season coming up, the Shaw's will of course adjust their sailing routes, but they did say they plan to continue to go wherever the wind takes them.

