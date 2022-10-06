Taking a few seconds to check your back seat can save your child's life

Texas leads the country in child deaths in unattended vehicles and it only takes ten minutes in a hot car for a situation to become fatal.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With summer activities in full swing, and more people out and about, distractions are inevitable. But parents must be careful when exiting their vehicle in the summer heat.

Dr. Matthew McClure, Medical Director at Corpus Christi Medical Center E-R 24/7 Rockport, said leaving a window open is not enough to keep children or pets cool.

"Within five or ten minutes, things will become too hot. When you close your door, even with the window cracked, within ten minutes the degree inside can be 20 degrees higher than what it is outside," he explained.

One strategy is to leave yourself a physical reminder before leaving your vehicle.

"Sometimes it's a good idea to leave a purse, phone, or wallet in the backseat to help you remember to check back there before you get out," Dr. McClure suggested.

When enjoying summer activities, it's up to parents to be vigilant with the safety of their children who are too young to speak up when they’re feeling ill.

"When you're out with your kids in the daytime, look for areas of shade, make sure you have multiple layers of clothes that you can add or remove if needed," McClure advised.

You'll want to have a summer filled with memories to remember, not regret, so be sure to take extra precautions when it comes to these high temperatures.

"Just want to make sure that everybody has fun this summer. Stay safe, keep your kids and your pets in mind when you're in and out of the vehicle," Dr. McClure added.

