Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Local chefs sharpened their knives and firing up their creativity Wednesday night in the first annual Chef Showdown for the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

According to organizers, the chefs will compete with each other by making dishes that you can try.

Celebrity chefs and the highest bidder will judge the dishes made by the chefs.

In 2017, Chef Showdown was supposed to be held, but due to Hurricane Harvey, it was canceled. Despite the setback, organizers said the event was easy to plan, and the chefs were easy to find.

"Really it's just that local community that chefs want to be involved in something for non-profits, and it's really their heart, and so really it was a lot easier to than we thought because they're so giving and they want to be part of something, you know, for us and the community," Kate Hilliard said.

Tickets are $50 and available online or at the door.

