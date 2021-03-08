Fire Chiefs in the Coastal Bend gather for chemical training

On Tuesday, many leaders underwent training to try and bring the latest and best practices to their departments.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire Chiefs play a vital role in their departments as they set the goals and objectives.

Joe Kratochvil is a training specialist with the International Association of Fire Chiefs. He's trying to let fire chiefs from area departments and businesses know about some of the latest and best practices from across the country.

"One of the big things is folks with medical conditions, looking to see that they have medication as they need, if they are evacuated, or if they're on specific medical care for oxygen, things like that and that's taken care of dialysis, they have the ability to have it taken care of," Kratochvil said.

Corpus Christi Fire Chief Robert Rocha said he was happy to hear that his department is already following many of those recommendations being made. However, he realizes there's room for improvement.

"We need to do a good job of listening to what the community needs are whether it's information, whether it's training and so what we're working on are those best practices that are being established throughout the United States," Rocha said.

Some of the other folks were the people that had the fire departments at places like Valero in Flint Hills. They play a big role in being prepared for the next emergency that might break out.

"We are in a community that does have a lot of oil and gas activity in a lot of industrial facilities, so it's always important that we are prepared and we plan," Joanna Salge with the City of Corpus Christi said.

The City has had our share of fires and explosions and what these men and women take away from this training may help save lives and property whenever the next major event takes place.

