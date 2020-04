CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A major pledge today by Cheniere Energy. The company dedicating more than a million dollars to global COVID-19 relief.

$150K of that will remain here in the Coastal Bend. That donation will support both the Salvation Army and the Coastal Bend Food Bank to continue providing meals and necessities to those in most need of it.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: