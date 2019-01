CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thanks to the generosity of Cheniere Energy, students at Taft Junior High School received their own laptops.

A representative with the company was there Tuesday to pass out the new computers.

According to the students, technology is not only appreciated but also necessary.

"It was really exciting to know that we could have our own computers so we could be able to do these things," sixth-grader Addison Grant said.

A total of 74 students received new computers.