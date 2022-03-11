Corpus Christi police investigating early morning drive-by on Cherry St.

No one was injured in the shooting, police said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened early Friday morning.

Several calls came in to CCPD dispatchers at 6:06 a.m. in reference to several shots fired on the 4400 block of Cherry St.

Officers arrived to the scene to find several casings on the ground and a vehicle with bullet holes in it, officials with the CCPD said.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Officers said at this time there is no description of the suspect or the vehicle used in the drive-by. This is an active investigation.

If you have any information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS or submit a tip anonymously online here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.