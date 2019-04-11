CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An investigation is underway to find out who broke into a popular chicken restaurant on the southside early Monday morning. Corpus Christi Police Officers were called to the Chick-Fil-A along the 5900 block of Saratoga Blvd across from CHRISTUS Spohn South Hospital just after 3:30 a.m. Monday.

Police say the burglar alarm sounded after someone broke in by hitting a large window with a sledge hammer, there is no word if anything was taken. Investigators tell 3News, that three men were trying to open a safe in the store when the alarm went off. The suspects took off before police officers could get to the scene, but they were seen fleeing into a nearby field.

CCPD looking for three men accused of breaking into Chick-Fil-A

The suspects reportedly left behind a metal cutting saw and a rental vehicle that was parked nearby behind the Driscoll Children's Medical Plaza. Officers are reviewing surveillance video and have some leads on the suspect.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call the Corpus Christi Police Department at 361-886-2600.