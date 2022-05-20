Rumors about Chick-Fil-A Flour Bluff location aren't true, company says

Rumors swirled on social media this week about a possible new location at Flour Bluff Drive and SPID.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Chick-Fil-A said they are not planning on opening any new locations in the Corpus Christi area at this time. Rumors swirled on social media this week about a possible new location at Flour Bluff Drive and SPID.

We reached out to the company and they sent the following statement:

"“We are always evaluating potential new locations in the hopes of serving existing and new customers great food with remarkable service. We would very much like to have more restaurants in the Corpus Christi area, but we have no new locations to confirm at this time."

This does not mean that new locations won't come to Corpus Christi in the future, just that no new locations are planned at this time.

