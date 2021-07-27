Mike Markle swears in as Chief of Police for Corpus Christi

Chief Markle indicated that he has no plans to retire again anytime in the near future as he did a few months ago. He said that was a mistake.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council's vote to confirm Mike Markle as the new Police Chief was unanimous as everyone was in agreement with City Manager Peter Zanoni that Markle was the man for the job.

Chief Markle indicated that he has no plans to retire again anytime in the near future as he did a few months ago. He said that was a mistake.

"Shortly thereafter, I regretted it greatly," he said. "I missed all of y'all. I missed working in this great city."

Zanoni said the timing of Markle's decision to try and get his old job back was perfect as the list of candidates the city was reviewing didn't meet expectations.

"We didn't have the caliber of police chief that we were looking for in the initial set of candidates," Zanoni said.

Chief Markle said now that he's back on the job, it's time to get back up to speed with Assistant Chief David Blackmon helping him out.

"I'm going to play catch up for the first couple weeks with David and my staff," Markle said. "They were going to progress with our de-escalation and our infrastructure in our large academy that we have in session right now."

Scott Leeton, the President of the Police Officers Association, said he's compiled a list to give to the chief with requests from all of those officers out in the field.

"Obviously, we're in South Texas and he would like to see ball caps and there's some officers who would like to wear beards so those are some of the starting points were looking at," Leeton said.

Also, as part of Mike Markle's deal to come back to the city, Zanoni said Markle is going to be given a raise.

