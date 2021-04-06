New Chief of Police in Falfurrias announced

The department had been under the direction of an interim chief for two years.

FALFURRIAS, Texas — The City of Falfurrias announced the hiring of their new Chief of Police.

John Garcia, an 11 year veteran of the Robstown police force, was selected as the new chief at a special council meeting on Tuesday.

The department had been under the direction of an interim chief for two years.

Garcia has a masters degree in Public Administration from Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

