Child care center in Alice voted best of the best by community

ALICE, Texas — Cindorelia’s Child Care was named best daycare, best preschool, and the best daycare teacher by the community in the Alice Echo News Journals’ 2021 Readers Choice Awards.

Owner Orelia Guerrero Luna says they wanted to make the place magical for children, with a fairy tale theme.

“It’s just magical and we want the children to come in here and feel like a magical happy place for them to come in,” said Guerrero Luna.

Guerrero Luna has been bringing magic to children’s lives for over 40 years.

“Parents that were my students, they’re bringing in their children. I’ve gone through generations and I’m still here,” said Guerrero Luna.

But it wasn’t until this year that she decided to expand her castle beyond her home.

“I had home daycares in freer, then I was a daycare director for 14 years in freer, we moved back to Alice I still commuted and kept going for two more years.”

When it comes to taking care of the children and operating this business it takes a village.

“We make it our daily routine to do curriculum, to sing the national anthem, starting handwriting learning everything, counting, their ABC’S, their letter sounds,” said Crystal Luna.

“It’s a real rewarding experience to see how much our kids progress,” said Christine Luna.

That village is the Luna village.

“I’m their mother. I’m their boss and I’m their friend and it’s an unbeatable combination to work with them,” said Guerrero Luna.

The mother daughter team works side by side to overcome challenges especially those brought by the pandemic.

“We sanitize daily, deep sanitize every day and it was scary but yet our parents work with us so they knew that if they had any symptoms, mild symptoms they wouldn’t bring them we practiced good hygiene, temperature checks,” said Guerrero Luna.

In a time where we saw many childcare facilities shut down or have outbreaks their center was okay.

“We have had a scare before but thank God everything worked out and we’ve been very lucky,” said Christine Luna.

Orelia says this family affair is more than she could ever imagine.

“A dream is a wish your heart makes, and it can be done, and it can come true,” said Guerrero Luna.

And her daughters are hoping that this magical place can stand strong for another 40 years.