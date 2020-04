CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Child custody orders during a pandemic have been a big concern for many since the start of the coronavirus pandemic -- namely how it pertains to the current stay-at-home orders in place around the country and the Coastal Bend.

3News Reporter Nora Perez looked into the rules in place and came back with the details.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: