x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Child in critical condition after being found unconscious in a pool at a Corpus Christi home

The incident happened at a home on Crenshaw Drive near Weber Road and appears to have been accidental.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A young girl is in critical condition after being found unconscious in a backyard pool Tuesday evening, officials confirm to 3News.

Police got the call just before 8 p.m. Tuesday. 

Officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department said the child got into a pool in the back of the house, where police say her parents found her and administered CPR. 

The incident happened at a home on Crenshaw Drive near Weber Road and appears to have been accidental.

Police said the child is around two or three years of age. 

Related Articles