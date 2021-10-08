Child in critical condition after being found unconscious in a pool at a Corpus Christi home

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A young girl is in critical condition after being found unconscious in a backyard pool Tuesday evening, officials confirm to 3News.
Police got the call just before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department said the child got into a pool in the back of the house, where police say her parents found her and administered CPR.
The incident happened at a home on Crenshaw Drive near Weber Road and appears to have been accidental.
Police said the child is around two or three years of age.