Child in critical condition after being found unconscious in a pool at a Corpus Christi home

The incident happened at a home on Crenshaw Drive near Weber Road and appears to have been accidental.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A young girl is in critical condition after being found unconscious in a backyard pool Tuesday evening, officials confirm to 3News.

Police got the call just before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department said the child got into a pool in the back of the house, where police say her parents found her and administered CPR.

