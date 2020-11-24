Teen arrested on misdemeanor gun charges after 1-year-old girl dies in shooting at Forney home, police say

A 9-year-old boy was also injured in the shooting Tuesday night but is expected to survive.

Updated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to include new information on charges related to the shooting.

A 14-year-old Forney boy faces two misdemeanor charges in connection with a shooting that left a 1-year-old girl dead and a 9-year-old boy hospitalized, Kaufman County officials said.

Officers arrived at the scene after a 911 caller reported the shooting at around 5:15 p.m. in the 2100 block of Juniper Drive in Forney, the sheriff's office said.

The girl was shot in the head, authorities said. A deputy began to perform CPR on the baby until EMS arrived. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The boy, who is her brother, was taken to a Dallas hospital for an injury to his hand, according to the sheriff's office. He is expected to survive and his condition is good.

The sheriff's office said Tuesday that the shooting could have been accidental.

Law enforcement officials said they questioned two minors who were also at the home following the shooting. One was a sibling to the two children and the other was a 14-year-old neighbor, officials said.

Officials obtained a search warrant for the 14-year-old's home.

He was taken into custody at the Van Zandt County Juvenile Detention Facility on misdemeanor charges of unlawful carrying of weapons and making a firearm accessible to a child, officials said.

Investigators are continuing to look into the incident, according to the sheriff's office.