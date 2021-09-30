Toddler tours HALO-flight facility, meets flight crew that helped save his life

Two-year-old Preston had a severe brain injury after an ATV crash.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When looking for outdoor fun, ATV’s and other off-road vehicles often come into play as a way to add a few thrills to the quest for adventure. But as most operators know, it is also a recreational pursuit that comes with a risk.

For the family of two-and-a-half-year-old Preston Simpson of Rockport, it is a risk that was realized.

Last December, Preston was on his near-daily ATV ride with his mom. She was thrown from the machine when the throttle got stuck, leaving Preston by himself. That’s when he hit a tree, the crash causing a severe brain injury.

Now, 9 months after the accident, Preston continues to make strides in his recovery, and today, he got to see the HALO-Flight helicopter that picked him up and meet the flight crew that took him to Driscoll Children’s Hospital on that eventful day.

Flight Paramedic Evan Klemcke is amazed at Preston’s recovery.

“Being that we flew him to the hospital and had some follow-up communication with the hospital, we saw his injuries and knew the possibility of a grim outcome and it’s just amazing to see him here today and just how far along he’s come,” says Klemcke.

For his parents, it was an important day because the last time they saw this helicopter, they didn’t know whether their boy would be coming back.

According to Tyson Simpson, Preston’s father, their journey to recovery began with uncertainty.

“When it first started, we thought we were going to have Preston where he couldn’t raise his head up or couldn’t walk, not eat,” says Simpson, “and seeing the steps just progressively getting better daily, it’s been really nice to see God at work. Also, it’s just phenomenal how much he has progressed and how quickly.”

Although they are still working on his speech, something directly tied to his injuries, Preston’s parents say they are grateful for every moment with him – a daily reminder of the value of life.