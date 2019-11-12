CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A warning was sent out to parents Wednesday night regarding child safety seats and winter clothing.

The extra layers on kids could reduce the effectiveness of their car seats by putting seat belts or straps on a child while they're wearing thick clothing or jackets. The restraints are not as tight as they should be when a child is wearing extra clothing.

After removing the jacket on a model, straps were too loose, and in an accident all that movement could lead to major injuries.

"More movement is more injury, so we want the child secure. Fastened in nice and snug," Karen Beard said.

Experts recommend that on cooler days, parents buckle their child in without heavy winter jackets to make sure the straps are nice and tight, and then they can put a jacket on backward over the restraints.

