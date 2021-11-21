HPD: Baby shot, injured while mother walked home in southwest Houston

Houston police say the 1-year-old boy was taken to the hospital, where he's reported to be in critical condtion.

HOUSTON — A 1-year-old boy is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot Sunday morning in the southwest Houston area.

Houston police responded about 9 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 5400 block of Renwick Drive near the Southwest Freeway.

Houston Police Asst. Chief Patricia Cantu said the mother was walking home from the store with the child when she heard shots fired at some point. However, it wasn't until she got home that she found blood and realized her son had been shot.

"When she arrived home, she thought maybe she was bleeding, but then later on she disdovered that her 1-year-old son was shot," Cantu said.

HPD Assistant Chief @Pattican2 Briefing on Juvenile Shot at 5402 Renwick https://t.co/zbHuFxWuHh — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 21, 2021

Cantu said the victim was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen when police arrived. It was last reported the victim was in surgery.

"We're hoping and praying for the well-being of the child," Cantu said.

Investigators said the mother was not injured.

It's still unclear where the shooting took place. Police believe the mother was coming from a store just a street over on Rampart.

HPD is trying to piece together a description of the alleged shooter.

Police are asking witnesses or anyone with information to please come forward. Tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.