Why you must file your taxes in order to receive up to $300 per child under the American Rescue Plan

The government is looking to send parents up to $300 a month beginning in July for each child they have under the age of 18.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Congressman Vicente Gonzalez is urging everyone with children under the age of 18 to make sure they have filed her taxes even if they haven’t earned any income.

Under the federal American Rescue Plan, the government will soon be sending out up to $300 per child. It uses the information on your tax return to calculate and issue advanced monthly payments.

"I hope this is the last shot in the arm," Gonzalez said. "We need the American Rescue Plan to get us through to a full open economy.”



Congressman Gonzalez hosted a Zoom interview with members of the media to explain the importance of parents filing their tax returns. That’s needed because the government is looking to send parents up to $300 a month beginning in July for each child they have under the age of 18.

The government is going to use information from the last tax return filed by parents. So, if you have added another child or two to your family since your last tax return, you need to get this year’s return completed.

"Families were asking if they needed to file an amendment to receive this credit, if they’ve already filed your income tax return and the answer to that is no they’re done so they’re ready to go," President Lilly Lopez-Killelea with United Way of South Texas said.



Families will qualify for a full credit if their income is below $75,000 for single filers, $112,000 for people filing as head of household, or $150,000 for people who are married and filing jointly.

"The best way to ensure you get the accurate payment as soon as possible is to file your 2020 tax returns before the June 15 deadline even if you lost your job during the pandemic and you don’t normally file taxes or you don’t normally file taxes please be sure to file your taxes this year," Gonzalez said.



Parents also need to know the eligibility criteria for children. The government says that the child has to have a Social Security number and live with you for at least half of the year.

They also need to be under the age of 18 as of December 31, 2021 and they have to be claimed by you on your tax return.

Finally, the adult filing the taxes must have a Social Security number or an individual tax payer identification number.

If you still haven’t filed your taxes you have until June 15 to do so. If you are looking for the cheapest way to file your tax return then here is a link to the IRS free file program that you can take advantage of this year.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.