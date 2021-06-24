Explaining the Child Tax Credit that begins July 15

Those who qualify will get six months of regular payments for children in the home who are 17 and younger.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Within just a few weeks, millions of Americans will begin receiving money from the government under what’s known as the Child Tax Credit. It’s part of the Biden Administration’s American Rescue Plan.

Think of it this way: Something you used to only get as a lump sum credit during tax time, will now be split.

Beginning July 15 and running through December, those who qualify will get six months of regular payments for children in the home who are 17 and younger.

That could be a big help to parents, who will get up to $300 per month, per child.

According to Bill Clark with Tax Pro Corpus Christi, “That’s what these funds are for, is to help support your kids during this ongoing crisis that we’ve had in the country.”

After December, when filing your next tax return, you will also be able to claim a tax credit to cover the first half of this year.

Of course, there are always income requirements that determine who qualifies. In this case, you need to be an Individual Taxpayer with an income of $75,000 or less, a Head of Household making $112,500 or less, or a Married Couple Filing Jointly making $150,000 or less.

If you make more than that, you get less.

That website is also good if you decide you do not want the monthly payments and would rather just take the full tax credit.

If you go that route, Clark says to keep this in mind: “If it’s your money and you’re not going to owe them at the end of the year, I wouldn’t wait on it. That doesn’t make any sense.”

Also, if something has changed since you filed your last return regarding your income or children, be sure to check with the IRS to make sure that you are neither accidentally left out, nor incorrectly included.

That could cause you problems down the road.

