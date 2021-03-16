The timetable for child tax credits has changed. Here's what you need to know.

Those who qualify could start seeing checks as early as July and through the end of the year.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In the latest update on the increase in child tax credits, the timetable has changed on when to expect checks in the mail.

Under the Democratic proposal approved in Washington, the current child tax credit would increase the current $2,000 per child credit to $3,600 for each child five and under in a family and to $3,000 for every child from age six to 17.

According to local treasury certified tax preparer Bill Clark, those who qualify could start seeing checks as early as July and through the end of the year.

"These people would receive $250 approximately per child beginning in July that would go through the end of the year and then that would give them about half of the proposed credit and the other would be included on their 2021 tax return," Clark said.

"So it's kind of one of those half and half things but at $250 per child, average family I think is three children, so it's a significant amount of money basis going to these families."

The new enhanced benefits, which specifically cover teens who are 17, are income-based and would start to phase out for individuals earning more than $75,000 a year or $150,000 for those married filing jointly.

