CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Have you ever danced on bubble wrap? Kids had the chance to attend a Noon Year's Eve party at the Ben McDonald Public Library Tuesday and do just that!

The Noon Year's Eve party included kids dancing on bubble wrap that was taped to the floor, coloring, crafts, and cookies and lemonade.

"This is our second time coming to the library. We came at Christmas and New Year, and they're just fun events to get kids out of the house," partygoer Jenni Wintch said.

Parents and kids had the chance to celebrate with an indoor balloon drop as they said goodbye to 2019!

