Keeping children safe during the dangerously hot summers in South Texas

An increase in heat-related illnesses this summer means that families need to take proper precautions in extreme temperatures.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dangerously high temperatures during the summer means younger kids are at risk of heat-related illness. Health experts said there are a lot of ways for that to happen.

Summer also means increased calls for paramedics because of the heat. Nueces County ESD #2 paramedic Jared Astle said those calls can happen any time of year, but these months are crucial, with many spending more time in the sun.

"Obviously, school is out so you have more people on the beach, you have more people out during the week, there's more people out in the sun," Astle explained. "So, there's all sorts of factors that play into there being a lot higher call volume during these summer months."

Astle added that a big factor is dehydration and he encourages drinking water and electrolytes. He also stressed the importance of keeping an eye on your children for any unusual behavior when they've been outside for a while.

"With younger kids, it's really important for the parents to be aware of how their kid normally acts. And if they start acting differently, if they start getting really hot, to notify us and let us come out there and assess them," Astle advised.

Driscoll Children's Hospital Training Coordinator Karen Beard also warned against kids overheating in vehicles. 114 degrees is enough to cause serious health issues for children.

"It's showing 122 degrees in the car right now. So, that's enough for a child to die," Beard demonstrated.

Beard said two children have died from heat exhaustion in a car so far this year in Texas. She recommended that kids take breaks in the shade when playing outside, and that adults always watch their children to make sure they stay hydrated.

"Our bodies are designed to sweat, to regulate, and their body is still developing to learn how to do that," Beard explained. "So, they can succumb to heat a lot quicker than an adult."

For those who plan on hitting the beach and are worried about soft sand conditions in an emergency, Nueces County ESD #2 works with lifeguards and the Corpus Christi Fire Department to treat people who are unable to get to them.

While there is an increase in heat-related illnesses in the summer, these can happen year-round, so officials said families should always take proper precautions.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.