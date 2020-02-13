CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are still several missing out of Corpus Christi.

Annmarie Lopez has been missing since April 4 of 2019.

Lopez would be 17 years old in 2020. She is about 5 feet tall and around 130 pounds.

John Sanchez was last seen on Jan. 12. He is a 13-years-old an about 5 foot 6 inches and around 120 pounds.

Christian Hall was last seen on November 24th, 2005.

Hall would currently around 29-years-old. He stands 5 foot 7 inches and about 120 pounds. Hall may be traveling in the company of an adult male.

If you have any information on the missing children, please call the police at 361-886-2600.

