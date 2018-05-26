The Corpus Christi International Airport has partnered with the Center for Autism or Related Disorders (CARD) for a program called "Above and Beyond."

Children with Autism and have anxiety about flying had the opportunity to go through the airport and become familiar with the procedures that are involved.

CARD says this helps prepare kids for their first flight.

The mission of the organization is to offer services that help meet the needs of people with Autism.

According to Talk About Curing Autism, one out of 42 boys and one in 189 girls are diagnosed with Autism in the United States.

