Corpus Christi (KIII News) — On Saturday, Catch a Special Thrill (CAST) Organization, hosted a fishing event for kids with disabilities and special needs.

The program consisted of 50 local children who were equipped with a fishing rod, reel and tackle box.

"Everyone involved enjoys a great day fishing and learns something new from one another. This is a remarkable program and we encourage everyone to come out and take part in this event on this special day," said Martha Lawhon, CAST event coordinator for the City of Corpus Christi Beach Operations.

The day concluded with an award ceremony.

