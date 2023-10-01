Children's Advocacy Center holds Pinwheel Family Fun Day to address child abuse

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you were near Cole Park and Ocean Drive Saturday, you may have noticed lots of pinwheels- 1,300 to be exact.
This was for the Children's Advocacy Center of the Coastal Bend's annual Pinwheel Event. Each pinwheel in the ground represented a child who was taken into the center due to allegations of abuse or neglect. Organizers said the event hopes to bring attention to the topic of child abuse.
Clarissa Mora, the Executive Director of the Center said the event was meant to destigmatize conversations about this important topic.
"Whenever you incorporate fun, I think it lets people relax a little bit and it opens the door for conversation which is what we're trying to do the more we talk about it the more it's a topic were talking about with our children and our families. The more people know this isn't such a scary topic."
The Children's Advocacy Center is always accepting items for their Rainbow Room, like new clothes, socks and stuffed animals.
