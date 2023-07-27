Children's Center Inc, Salon Modesty team up to provide 121 kids with free back-to-school haircuts

The Back-to-School Bash put together by the two organizations, has been going on for 3 years now -- an idea that came about from the owner of the salon.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Children's Center Inc, and Salon Modesty teamed up to give 121 Coastal Bend kids with free haircuts to start off the school year.

The Back-to-School Bash put together by the two organizations, has been going on for 3 years now -- an idea that came about from the owner of the salon.

"We were talking about a Back-to-School Bash and she said, 'Hey, I can give free haircuts,' and we never really thought about that. That is very important because haircuts are not cheap. So she did it for us last year and it was a success. We had about 40 kids show up but this year its been over a hundred kids so this morning we had kids wrapped all the way around the building," said Children's Center Inc Program Manager Holly Sanchez.

Sanchez said that although the provided 121 free haircuts, even more kids received free school supplies.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!