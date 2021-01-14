The Children’s Coalition of Aransas County provides ongoing supply of food for any child who needs it

Worth noting is that this program is not limited to those who live in Aransas County.

ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas — Helping families find the road to recovery.

One local group says there is nothing more important right now in our Coastal Bend communities, and as proof, they are helping to feed children for free.

The Children’s Coalition of Aransas County began in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. Since then, they have worked tirelessly to help families who are in need – a non-profit organization relying on the generosity of others.

Their newest venture, however, may be their biggest yet.

The Children’s Coalition has partnered with “Be A Champion” out of Houston to provide an ongoing supply of food for any child who needs it.

When you consider that 1 in 7 Texans experiences food insecurity, according to the Feeding Texas network, it is not hard to see that the need is great.

According to the Children’s Coalition Executive Director, Diane Miller Nielsen, their plan is to open a drive-through food line each Wednesday afternoon at 3:30 at their location on 401B W. Market Street in Rockport. Those who come through will receive 7 days of shelf-stable food for each child they have under the age of 18.

Worth noting is that this program is not limited to those who live in Aransas County. “It is for anyone who has children,” says Miller. “They need to bring some sort of proof of identification and it can be a birth certificate, it can be a school ID, it can be a shot record.”

On their first day, they served 188 children. They’ll be back at it again each Wednesday, offering hope, and giving families one less worry.

To learn more about this and other services they provide, visit www.childrenscoalitionac.org or call (361) 255-3000.

