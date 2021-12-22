Children's Coalition of Aransas County gets funds for new Early Care and Learning Center

They now have enough to make a down payment and begin renovations on the building, but once again, they will be relying on the generosity of others.

ROCKPORT, Texas — If there has been one good thing to come out of Hurricane Harvey in 2017, it is the Children's Coalition of Aransas County.

They got their start by simply trying to provide childcare for storm victims. That soon blossomed into providing help to families who are struggling with tough issues like domestic violence, poverty, and food insecurity.

On Wednesday, they went back to their roots.

According to the numbers, nearly 35% of the children who live in Aransas County do so either at or below the poverty line. For a family with two children, that means they make less than about $25,000 each year; for a single parent with one child, it's around $17,000.

One of the first areas to be sacrificed in such a scenario is quality childcare. Unless there is a reliable relative who is willing to do the job, availability and finances typically determine who will care for a child.

Dianne Nielsen is the group's Executive Director. She said, "Our statistics show that we have enough legally, registered and regulated childcare in this community to meet about 11% of the need, which means that families are suffering. If you don't have childcare, you can't work and if you can't work, you can't pay your bills, and it's just a cycle."

All of that has been behind the push of the Children's Coalition to buy and renovate a former church building in Rockport, Texas, so that they can open an Early Care and Learning Center, with the hope of serving 150 children in the community.

Now, they've been given the opportunity to claim $50,000 in matching funds, that check coming from a group of local business leaders.

According to Nielsen, "One of the fun things about this check is that they issued a matching funds challenge, and the Les and Mary Puckett Foundation provided an additional $50,000 so we can say that we've met our match."

They now have enough to make a down payment and begin renovations on the building, but once again, they will be relying on the generosity of others to help give struggling families one less worry.

"We are still seeking funding for this project," Nielsen said. "We've gotten a great start and we're so excited and so thankful, but there's a long way to go as far as meeting the total funding needs."

The hope is not only to care for young children, but also to use the facility to train high school students who are looking to get their Child Development Associate credentials.

It all points toward their goal of ensuring a safe, happy and healthy childhood for each young life they touch.

To learn more about this and other services they provide, visit www.childrenscoalitionac.org or call 361-255-3000.

