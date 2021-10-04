The Children's Coalition of Aransas County celebrates ‘Week of the Young Child’

Dianne Miller Nielsen with the coalition says although they work to help kids year-round, this week is more special as it draws national awareness.

ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas — The Children’s Coalition of Aransas County is recognizing 'the week of the young child.' Dianne Miller Nielsen with the coalition says although they work to help kids year-round, this week is more special as it draws national awareness.

“We receive a lot of wonderful donations of clothing and shoes for children, and we haven't lost we said well let's just have an unordered sale where families can come and get clothes and shoes for their kids,” said Nielsen.



The Children’s Coalition of Aransas County was founded shortly after Hurricane Harvey to help families recover.

“It helped fill a gap, and allowed us to care for children, for, for just a little, while parents could take care of that recovery stuff,” said Nielsen.



Board President Stefany Simmons says it's events like this that help bring attention to the local coalition, their mission, and the resources available to kids right here in their backyard.

“Think it's a really neat thing that we call attention to young children and what they need and who they are, what makes them special and, you know, there's some resources here for parents because, as a parent myself It's hard to work with young children sometimes and we don't understand how their little brains work,” said Simmons.

The coalition will be hosting events all week long to continue celebrating ‘The week of the Young Child.’ For more information, click here.

