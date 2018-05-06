The 34th annual Children's Miracle Network Telethon is taking place this weekend. The event draws in crowds every year in support of Driscoll Children's Hospital.

Residents can expect car shows, face painting, and the first-ever Walkathon.

Organizers said the telethon offers the community a chance to learn more about the miracles that are happening right here in the Coastal Bend.

"Driscoll does quite a selection of things, from cancer to kidney transplants, to a lot of orthopedics. It goes on and on and on, and we are featuring those families and those stories of the children, of what they have been through," Richard Harris said.

The telethon is taking place at Whataburger Field Sunday. 3News is once again teaming up with Driscoll Children's Hospital for live coverage of the event.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII