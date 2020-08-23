"We don't want to give people false hope. We want to hold on to a little hope, but we want to prepare for the worse."

HOUSTON — Foul play is suspected in the disappearance of 2-year-old Maliyah Bass after a child's body was found Sunday morning near Brays Bayou, according to Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.

Investigators said a woman was jogging in near the bayou about 10:30 a.m. when she spotted the child. Houston Fire Department water rescue teams went out and recovered the child, who was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:19 a.m.

The chief said it's too early to confirm it is Maliyah but "most likely" it is her.

"We believe that although we can't confirm it's her, we believe there's a high probability of it being her," Acevedo said. "We don't want to give people false hope. We want to hold on to a little hope, but we want to prepare for the worse."

For now, the police department is conducting a murder investigation. No charges have been filed and officers are still searching for leads.

"We really believe this is foul play," the chief said.

Acevedo asked residents and businesses owners anywhere between Beechnut and the bayou check their camera systems. They're looking for any suspicious activity within the past 24 hours, he said.

"If you seen any suspicious vehicles, if you've seen any suspicious persons, in the past 24 hours plus, from 9:30 a.m. or even before 9:30 a.m...just call us right away," Acevedo said.

Brays Bayou runs about a mile from the apartment complex where the toddler disappeared.

Maliyah, who goes by the nickname "Tootie," was last seen Saturday morning in the 10600 block Beechnut Street. She was reportedly playing at the apartment's playground before she went missing.

Police and Texas EquuSearch volunteers canvassed the area Saturday looking for the 2-year-old. One of the pools at the apartment complex was drained because it was too murky to see the bottom, but no sign of the little girl.

If you have any information related to the case, please call Crimes Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or HPD homicide investigators.

"We need the public's help," Acevedo said.

Houston homicide detectives are en route to Brays Bayou near the University of Houston after a child's body was found.

The scene is in the 5200 block of Carrolton Street.

At this time, the deceased child has not been identified and the cause of death is unknown.

HPD homicide detectives are en route to the 5200 block of Carrolton Street after a small child was found deceased in Braes Bayou. There is no ID or cause of death at this time. The scene is still developing and no further information is available at this time. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 23, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.