CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local man and his family are also doing their part to help Coast Guard members affected by the government shutdown.

This Saturday Robert O'Quinn held a chili fundraiser this Saturday.

His goal was is to raise $10,000 to hand over to the Chief Association for the Coastal Bend Sector of the Coast Guard.

O'Quinn said he's happy with the amount of support and attention the event received thanks to social media.

All of the proceeds from the event will be given to the association on Monday.

