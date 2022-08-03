Catholic Charities Choice Food Pantry back to in person shopping

After being closed for in person shopping due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Choice Pantry is back!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi provides many resources for residents in the Coastal Bend. One resource is their Choice Food Pantry.

The pantry opened its doors in 2020 and it gives people a chance to choose the foods they really need as opposed to receiving a pre-packaged set of items.

In April 2020 the pantry closed due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. They were able to re-open in May 2021, but because of the pandemic they were providing pre-made bags.

Now, the pantry is allowing in person shopping.

“It’s great seeing them come back in. A lot of them are so happy that we’ve opened back up,” said Elma Ortiz Program Manager for the Emergency Aid Program.

Ortiz says they’re excited for residents to be able to pick the exact items they need or want.

“We have some picky eaters for children, so we have lots of options,” said Ortiz.

The organization is still providing to-go bags for those who are not comfortable with shopping in person.

They are also hosting their annual 40 Cans for Lent Food Drive. The annual food drive helps the non-profit stock their shelves as well as other food pantries they service across the Coastal Bend.

“What they can do is they can collect a can a day during Lenten season starting on Ash Wednesday and on Easter Sunday they donate,” said Angie Garcia, Acting Executive Director and Senior Director of Programs and Grants.

The organization is asking that residents donate healthy nonperishable items that have low sodium or zero sugar to help residents who may have certain dietary needs.

For more information on donating, call 361-884-0651 EXT. 240.

