Choice Living Community hosts special 'Second Chance Prom'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Those with special needs got a second chance at prom.

The special event was hosted by the nonprofit organization Choice Living Community. The event was open to anyone with disabilities 18 and older.

Although, this event is named the 'Hollywood Nights Second Chance Prom', for many of it's guests, this was their first. One of it's guests was Jennica Lozano who is also a client at Choice Living Community.

"I think it's actually really exciting," Lozano said. Fifteen guests received the red-carpet treatment.

"Usually, I'm by myself most of the time, and I feel like mostly as humans we need more social interaction, even if we don't feel like we necessarily need it." she said.

Jay Ontiveros showed off his fancy moves during the dance. His mother, Virginia Ontiveros spoke with 3NEWS and said, "Interacting with each other than at the center, it's the decorations, and the house that they're having it in. It's very nice for them."

Executive Director and Founder of Choice Living Community, Jennifer Scott was grateful for the community's support providing food, and decorations for the event. "Tonight, is for them to have fun," Scott said. "To let their hair down and have a lot of fun. It's very special for them to come together to be able to dance, eat, socialize and just be out in the community."

After a night of dancing, Lozano explained her biggest takeaway.

"I'm thankful that Jennifer put this together," she said. "I hope everyone has a good time."

Choice Living Community holds many events like this one throughout the year. Their next celebration will be on July 22 for their Disability Acceptance Celebration.

