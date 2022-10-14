Chris Perez to perform with Grupo Metal at Uvalde benefit festival

The "Remember their Names" festival is taking place over two days from October 29 to 30.

SAN ANTONIO — Grupo Metal, featuring Chris Perez, will perform at a benefit festival to help Uvalde community.

The "Remember their Names" festival is taking place over two days from October 29 to 30. The festival will honor the 21 lives lost in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary on May 24.

The doors will open at noon each day and close at midnight. Several other bands have signed on to perform including Masizzo, Estruendo, Solido, ZinzZero, and many more.

The festival will also include other activities like karaoke and games such as cornhole. It will also include a softball tournament on Saturday, October 29.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.