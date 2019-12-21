CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The community has engaged tremendously this Holiday season, and the love continues with one local pastor.

Pastor John Melendez with the Christ Church of Prayers will be handing out toys, candy, and stockings to less fortunate children in his Flour Bluff neighborhood.

Participants, the Flour Bluff Volunteer Fire Department, and Constable Rene Balderas will gather at 1230 Jonnell St. on Sunday, December 22 at 9:30 a.m.

"We have a few neighbors that are helping out. We are trying to get the community together for the kids," said Pastor John.

Christ Church of Prayers and John Melendez have been giving back to the community for 10 years and plans to keep the tradition going for years to come.

Melendez adds that Mia Gutierrez and Sergeant Williams with Toys for Tots have been a huge part of this organization's success.

The Christ Church of Prayers is located at 3016 Reyna St. in Corpus Christi, Texas and they are dedicated to a generation of young people that are imprisoned by drugs, alcohol, crime, sexual immorality, and poverty.

