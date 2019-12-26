CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A couple from Falfurrias, Texas, were blessed with a new addition to their family on Christmas Day!

Dessie-Martin Garza and her husband Roberto Garza brought baby girl Valentina Garza into the world at 12:42 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25, at Bay Area Hospital in Corpus Christi. She weighed six pounds, 14 ounces, and was 19.5 inches long.

Valentina was also welcomed to the family by her big brother, Roberto Garza, Jr.

Congratulations to the Garza family from KIII-TV!

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: