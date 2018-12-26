CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — One family in Corpus Christi was blessed early Tuesday morning with one of the greatest gifts of all.

A new member to their family.

It was around 3 a.m. Tuesday that baby Amorina Martin Del Campo was brought into the world at Christus Spohn South Hospital.

Crissy Salinas and Alfonso Martin Del Campo said they couldn't be happier to be the first couple in the hospital to have a Christmas baby this year.

They said they hope to focus on raising her to be the very best she can be.

The new parents said while Christmas is already a day worth celebrating, they're even more happy because they have something else to celebrate: their first child.

A huge congratulations to them.

