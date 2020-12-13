Christmas comes early for many children thanks to Westside Business Association annual event

Families enjoyed the 37th annual Navidad De Los Ninos event a bit differently this year due to the pandemic.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gunnar Lopez was one of the many kids who received treats, books and a bike on Saturday, December 12 at the 37th annual 'Navidad De Los Ninos' event for the Westside community.

Families enjoyed the event a bit differently this year and like most other events, it was drive-thru only. Volunteers handed out fresh food from the Coastal Bend Food Bank as well bags of candy, books and even some hand sanitizer.



Some of the kids ended up with a 'winning ticket’ that allowed them to also take home either a new bike or a kindle.

“This is one event with our association that’s dear to our heart because its giving back to the Westside and also to helping the children on the Westside as well,” said John Garcia, President of the Westside Business Association.

Garcia says a big supporter this year was the Port of Corpus Christi who helped sponsor the event.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.