Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Corpus Christi police have identified a woman who was arrested Christmas Day for attempting to steal from the St. Theresa Catholic Church.

It happened just after 8 p.m. Tuesday. Police said witnesses reported seeing 43-year-old Sandra Deleon approaching people in the 1000 block of Comal Street and asking them unusual questions. Officers were sent to investigate and located Deleon's vehicle at the church in the 1300 block of Lantana.

When officers arrived at the church they noticed a broken window and the alarm system going off. There were items stacked on the ground. While waiting for backup to arrive, police said Deleon came out carrying some electronics.

Police said if you see somebody acting suspicious, you should always call and report it.

"You can't take things for granted nowadays because you don't know what the intent is of the individual," CCPD Senior Officer Travis Pace said. "If you see something that isn't right, say something. Call us. Teach your kids if you see something, someone coming up that doesn't belong, that may be acting peculiar, to go inside and contact a parent so they can call us."

Deleon was arrested for burglary of a habitation.

