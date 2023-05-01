Christmas Eve oil spill gets closer to containment, Flint Hills says

As for wildlife, about 13 birds and two sea turtles have been affected by the spill. The U.S. Coast Guard said they will continue to do daily inspections.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Cleanup of the Christmas Eve oil spill continues with U.S. Coast Guard officials telling 3NEWS that many areas have been cleared.

Cleanup crews are reporting that an estimated 145 barrels worth of oil have been collected so far.

"They're starting on Ingleside and they're working their way around Corpus Christi Bay, Nueces Bay all the way down to Texas A&M where it's been identified, and so for all of the sites in Ingleside area have been cleared," said U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Alexis Williams, who is assisting with the oil spill cleanup.

As for wildlife, about 13 birds and two sea turtles have been affected by the spill. The Coast Guard said they will continue to do daily inspections.

