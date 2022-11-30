Portland turns into holiday hotspot for 'Christmas on the Coast'

Portland has a month full of holiday fun planned to get you in the Christmas spirit.

PORTLAND, Texas — You haven't experienced a South Texas Christmas until you have been to 'Christmas on the Coast'!

The City of Portland's Parks and Recreation Department has a calendar full of fun scheduled for December, leading up to the holiday.

Starting Dec. 1, there will be holiday markets, a Christmas tree forest, the tree lighting ceremony and even a wrestling show featuring the villain of the holiday season- The Grinch.

All events are listed in the above calendar and you can also head to Portland's website here for more information on each individual event.

