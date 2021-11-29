Christmas trees experience uptick in prices as the holiday season nears

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thanksgiving has come and gone and December is only a few days away. Holiday preparations are already underway, as residents begin purchasing their biggest holiday décor item: a Christmas tree.
The workers at Gil Garden Center and Landscaping have a variety of Christmas trees to choose from, including a hypoallergenic one.
Although plenty of options are available, workers said that Christmas trees have been added to the list of items experiencing a supply shortage along with increased prices.
Wyatt Page, Assistant Manager of Gil Garden and Landscaping said that prices depend on the type of tree residents want to purchase.
"It's by size and type of tree," Page said. "So trees like Nobles that come from a little bit farther away are a little bit more expensive. Frasers are a little bit closer to us, a little further south growing, they're a little bit less expensive by like, $10."
