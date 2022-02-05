CHRISTUS Health recognizes National Trauma Awareness Month

The month of May highlights many important causes and calls to action, among those: National Trauma Awareness Month.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The month of May highlights many important causes and calls to action, among those: National Trauma Awareness Month.

Patricia Sanders is the Trauma Program Coordinator for the Level 4 Trauma Facility with CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital - Alice.

Sanders has been with the CHRISTUS Spohn Health System for over 20 years. She herself is from Freer and knows how crucial having trauma facilities, emergency response, and services in some of our more rural areas can be. In fact, in some situations where every second counts, it can be a matter of life and death.

"We are very lucky that in this area, CHRISTUS Spohn has gone through the designation process to make sure that we are a trauma center," Sanders explained. "We are a level 4 facility and what that means is that we recognize, we stabilize and we transfer. That is what our main goal is."

Not all hospitals are trauma-certified facilities though, which is why Sanders says she's grateful that CHRISTUS is able to provide that kind of care right here.

"CHRISTUS Spohn has seen the need for this type of trauma centers in our area, and what they have done is they have gone in to educate and equip our nurses so that they can handle this type of situation. We thank them for that," said Sanders.

Some of the most traumatic injuries don't always break skin, they can be invisible to the eye like severe internal bleeding, for example.

Throughout this month, CHRISTUS Spohn will be hosting community injury prevention education courses. They will also be hosting a Stop the Bleed Day class on May 19.

Sanders says courses like this can help community members feel empowered and equipped too, should they ever find themselves having to assist in an emergency situation before help can arrive.

"We provide injury prevention education for the public and we provide where they can go and what they can do so that our community can get the help that they need in a trauma situation," Sanders said. "Most injuries are life-threatening and you being able to get the help that you need, when you need it, is so important."

To learn more about the various resources CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital - Alice provides, click here to visit their website.

