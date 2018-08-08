Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A group from Christus Spohn Hospital spent Tuesday outside the hospital walls to serve some of their youngest neighbors at the Boys and Girls Club in Alice.

At the Boys and Girls Club in Alice, the kids were all smiles when the volunteers showed up to help out.

"When we heard about what the boys and girls club was doing in Alice, their commitment to the community we were excited for a chance to come out and be a part of that," said Thomas McKinney, president of Christus Spohn Alice.

According to the volunteers from Christus Spohn, the time and fellowship at the youth center aren't only helping feed the body, but also the minds and spirits of their youngest neighbors.

"We're having a ton of fun, these guys. you spend time with these kiddos; they have joy and vigor for life that needs to be nurtured," McKinney said.

The club located on South Texas Boulevard in Alice provides a haven for children during the summer time and even after school.

Children can study, interact with others, and have fun all while at the club.

"These are going to be our leaders of tomorrow, right now we want them to enjoy where they are and watch them grow," Rick Del Bosque said.

