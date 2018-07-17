Corpus Christi (kIII News) — Nurses and doctors at Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital were nationally recognized Tuesday for their high-quality care for stroke victims.

The hospital is receiving something called the Honor Roll Quality Achievement Award from the American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association. Christus Spohn earned the award for their work in diagnosing and treating patients.

"Every stroke patient that comes through those doors receives the same standard of care, and it shows through the awards that they've achieved," said Deb Motz, senior director of Quality Care Systems for American Heart Association.

The hospital system has received this award for eight years in a row.

