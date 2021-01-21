CHRISTUS Spohn Beeville is now a vaccination hub serving Bee County and the surrounding areas

BEEVILLE, Texas — Earlier today, Christus SPOHN Beeville began administering COVID-19 vaccines on the hospital grounds using a drive-thru process.
The facility received 1,900 doses and has already distributed more than 1,300 of them to those in the 1A and 1B categories.
Appointments for the remaining vaccine doses are currently full and are scheduled for tomorrow.
CSB does expect to receive more doses, but there's no confirmation yet on the timing and quantity they'll receive.
RELATED: 'Hot Shot Program' will deliver COVID-19 vaccines to senior, homebound residents in Corpus Christi
