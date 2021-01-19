CHRISTUS Spohn in Beeville taking appointments for COVID-19 vaccine

The vaccines will be distributed this Wednesday and Thursday, Bee County officials said.

BEEVILLE, Texas — Bee County officials said Christus Spohn Hospital in Beeville is now taking calls to register patients to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 1:00 p.m., people can call any of the following numbers to set up an appointment:

361-534-9333

361-354-2841

361-354-2978

361-354-2861

The vaccines will be distributed this Wednesday and Thursday, Bee County officials said.

You must have an appointment to receive the vaccine.

