CHRISTUS Spohn in Beeville taking appointments for COVID-19 vaccine

The vaccines will be distributed this Wednesday and Thursday, Bee County officials said.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021, file photo a pharmacist draws saline while preparing a dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in Sacramento, Calif. Mutations to the virus are rapidly popping up and the longer it takes to vaccinate people, the more likely it is that a variant that can elude current tests, treatments and vaccines could emerge. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, Pool, File)

BEEVILLE, Texas — Bee County officials said Christus Spohn Hospital in Beeville is now taking calls to register patients to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 1:00 p.m., people can call any of the following numbers to set up an appointment:  

361-534-9333 

361-354-2841 

361-354-2978

361-354-2861 

The vaccines will be distributed this Wednesday and Thursday, Bee County officials said.

You must have an appointment to receive the vaccine. 

