CHRISTUS Spohn in Beeville taking appointments for COVID-19 vaccine

BEEVILLE, Texas — Bee County officials said Christus Spohn Hospital in Beeville is now taking calls to register patients to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Starting Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 1:00 p.m., people can call any of the following numbers to set up an appointment:
361-534-9333
361-354-2841
361-354-2978
361-354-2861
The vaccines will be distributed this Wednesday and Thursday, Bee County officials said.
You must have an appointment to receive the vaccine.
